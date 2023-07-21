WEST BEND
Florence Helen Kittel
Oct. 23, 1952- July 14, 2023
Florence Helen Kittel (Brahs), age 70 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on July 14, 2023, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
Florence was born on October 23, 1952, in Hartford to Orville and Viola Brahs (Hoffman). She was united in marriage to Terry Carl Kittel in Alabama.
Florence graduated from Harford High School in 1970. She worked for a home cleaning company and retired 12 years ago. Florence’s hobbies included sewing, riding motorcycles, and shooting muzzleloaders.
Those Florence leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 46 years, Terry; two daughters, Angie Puls and Stacy (Jerry) Miller; one grandson, Zander Bradley; siblings, Judy, Peter, and Joanie; and sister-in-law, Marjeane Knaus. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy; and mother-in-law, Laura (Ray) Curry.
VISITATION: A celebration of life visitation for Florence will be on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Aurora Hartford Hospital and The Kathy Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Florence’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.