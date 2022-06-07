TOWN OF SCOTT
Floyd Raymond Klug
April 12, 1933 - June 1, 2022
Floyd Raymond Klug, 89, of the Town of Scott, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home with his wife, Laura, by his side.
He was born on April 12, 1933, in the Town of Scott, the son of the late Raymond and Leta (Wilke) Klug. He was baptized in the Town of Scott and was confirmed in 1946. He was a 1951 graduate of Random Lake High School. On October 22, 1960, he was united in marriage to Laura Marie Koepsell at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mayville.
Floyd served in the United States Navy from 1956-1957 aboard the U.S.S. Everglades. After his service in the Navy, Floyd returned to hauling milk for various companies with the majority of his time spent working for Wilbur Pfeiffer Company. In addition to hauling milk, Floyd worked on the homestead farm in the Town of Scott and, after marrying Laura, on the Walter and Irene Koepsell dairy farm in Mayville. In 1973, Floyd and Laura purchased the homestead farm in the Town of Scott which he successfully ran until his retirement.
Floyd served in various volunteer roles within the community including being a long-standing member and president of The Beechwood Fire Department, member of the Town of Scott Planning Commission, and Immanuel Lutheran Church, Town of Scott elder, trustee and chairman.
Floyd loved socializing with others; always ready to strike up a conversation. Floyd and Laura enjoyed attending polka dances with their many friends. Floyd enjoyed cars and was a member of the Classic Car Club.
Floyd was beloved by his family and is survived by his loving wife of nearly 62 years, Laura; his daughter, Doreen (Chris) Van Ells; his grandchildren Kaitlyn (Caleb) Zastrow and Hailey Van Ells (Cal Brook); his sister, Rogene (Dan) Bolander; and his brother, Glen (Marge) Klug, as well as other relatives and friends. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Leta Klug.
A visitation for Floyd will be held at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville on Tuesday, June 7, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and also at St. John Lutheran Church in New Fane on Wednesday, June 8 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Eckert officiating military honor to follow with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at Hochheim Cemetery following the meal.
Memorial donations may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church in New Fane.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for all of those who cared for Floyd with special thanks to Ashley, Kez, and Dawn for all of their devoted care.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.