WEST BEND
Frances E. Schneider
Dec. 29, 1929 — April 3, 2023
Frances E. Schneider, 93, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023, with loving family members at her side.
Fran was born on December 29, 1929, in St. Lawrence. She received her education in the St. Lawrence area. Fran was married to John Schneider on September 4, 1948, at the age of 18. She raised a family of 7 children and worked alongside John as a farmer’s wife, mother, and caregiver to him in his final years.
Following a career of 30 years in the West Bend area as a family dairy farmer, Fran worked in food service at the West Bend School District for 19 years and is fondly remembered by her co-workers for her friendship and work ethic.
Fran lived a life defined by love, faith, family, and friendship. She was a dedicated member of Holy Angels Church for over 70 years. Her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, co-worker, and friend will be cherished forever.
Those Fran leaves behind to cherish her memory include 6 children; Fran (Randy) Young; Joyce (Steve) Beisbier; Rosie (Ken) Schuster; Elaine (Steve) Reisenauer; Joe (Teri) Schneider; John (Sandy) Schneider. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 3 stepgrandchildren: Kathy (Ron) Gerharz; Cory (Michelle) Koglin; Laura Beth Koglin; Jeremy (Jennifer) Young; Shannon (Matt) Nelson; Chad Goeden; Katy (Travis) Westphal; Robert (Ryan) Schuster; Barbara Schuster; Matthew Reisenauer; Kim (Joe) Williams; Kristin (Rusty) Robertson; Brandon (Stephanie) Schneider; Cameron Schneider; Alex Schneider; Nicole (Jason) Fideler; Sarah Beisbier, Jon Schalow; and Michelle (Matt) Stephan. Also cherishing her memory are 16 great grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren: Theresa, Mallory, and Greta Koglin; Hannah Koglin; Hunter Schrum; Mya and Lucas Young; Nathan and Audrey Nelson; Aspen and Kinley Westphal; Dominic and Andrew Williams; Jackson, Landon, and Alaina Robertson; Shaun Beisbier; Eliana and Alexia Fideler; Skylar Beisbier; Sam Schalow; Jaydon, Jackson, and Michah Stephan.
Fran is survived by Fred Peters (brother-in-law); Noel Moser (sister-in-law) and Pauline Schoenecker (sister-in-law.) Fran was preceded in death by her husband, John Schneider; her daughter Barb Koglin, and her infant granddaughter, Sarah Schuster. Other family members who preceded Fran in death include her parents and siblings: Fred (Barbara) Moser; Bernadette (Al) Gindt; Dorothy Moser; Joe (Marion) Moser; Vincent (Annabelle) Moser; Alphonse Moser; Rosemary Peters; Fritzi Moser; John Moser; in-laws John A. (Josephine) Schneider; Dolores (Charles) Johnson; Rita (Ray) Ritger; Josephine (George) Scherrer; Ramona (William) Schulteis and Joseph Schneider.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, April 22, at Holy Angels Catholic Church from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. with a memorial Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend, the Mass will be livestreamed to Holy Angels Church’s Facebook page. Private burial will be in Holy Angels Cemetery.
Schmidt Funeral Home and Holy Angels Church have been entrusted with Fran’s memorial arrangements. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert Hospital and Kathy Hospice for their outstanding care in Fran’s final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Angels Church or the Holy Angels School Trust Fund.