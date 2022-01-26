TOWN OF AUBURN
Francis Louis Tuttle
March 15, 1926 - Jan. 23, 2022
Francis Louis Tuttle, age 95 years, of the Town of Auburn passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022, at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake.
Francis was born on March 15, 1926, in Campbellsport to Charles and Elizabeth Tuttle (Strege). He was baptized on February 18, 1931, then received his instructions and was confirmed on May 28, 1939. Francis attended grade school in Campbellsport and graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1944. He served in the United States Navy.
Francis was united in marriage to Pearl R. Vorpahl on June 5, 1948. He was a supervisor and foreman at RegalWare and retired in 1986. Francis and Pearl were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee. Pearl passed away in 2017.
Those Francis leaves behind to cherish his memory include his special niece, Judy (Bill) Hendricks; grandchildren, Tim Hendricks and James (Stacy) Hendricks; and sister-in-law, Sally Knoelke; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl; son, Roger; siblings, Elwyn Tuttle, Catherine (Erwin) Mielke, Gary (Lorena) Tuttle, Edward (Bernice) Tuttle, Mae (Adolph) Engelman, and Opal Tuttle; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Willard (Rose) Vorpahl, Arnold Knoelke, and Caroline Tuttle.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 11:00 until time of service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Dundee (W494 Elm St., Campbellsport). In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School.
Funeral Service for Francis will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee. The Rev. Robert Oberg will officiate and burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Francis’ family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Gables on the Pond and Marquardt Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Twohig Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Francis’ arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.twohigfunerals.com.