ALLENTON
Frank Bernard Scherrer
May 12, 1929 – June 11, 2023
Frank Bernard Scharrer, age 94, passed away at his home in Allenton surrounded by his family, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Frank was born on May 12, 1929 in West Bend, WI to Frank and Elizabeth (nee Hoefgen) Scharrer. Frank served in the United States Army and was a member of Post #483 in Allenton. He worked as Service manager at Safeway transportation and then as Highway Commissioner for Washington county.
Frank enjoyed his big family, spending time at his cottage in central Wisconsin, hunting, fishing, working on old cars, playing sheepshead, and especially polka dancing. One of the proudest moments of Frank's life was being able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington DC.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Gladys (nee Stoffel); children; Steve (Heidi), Russ (Lucy), Janine (Darrell) Schroeter, Alan (Diane), Kris (Mike) Hess, Roy (Laura), Jerome (Diane), Brian, Connie (Jerry) Kiser; 19 Grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph (Chuck), sister Maggie, and sister Anna Marie. Along with 4 nephews and 1 niece.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 5:00PM on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Resurrection Catholic Church (215 Main St. Allenton, WI 53002) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be prior at church on Friday, June 16th from 2:00PM until 4:45PM with a Military Post #483 walk-thru at 4:30PM. Private Family Interment at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, in Nenno, with full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation (663 Thirteenth St. Suite 100 Oakland, CA 94612) or Resurrection Catholic Church.
A special thank you to Jean and Linda, Michelle, and Kelly, and all the staff at Horizon Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
www.phillipfuneralhome.com 262-338-2050