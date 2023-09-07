HARTFORD
Frank M. Tumianiec
Sept. 20, 1937 - Aug. 24, 2023
The world has lost a brilliant light. Frank Martin Tumianiec passed away peacefully at his home on August 24th. Every soul that Frank touched knew him as the essence of kindness, patience and love in action. He was a role model and gentle giant among fathers to his eight children, and an exceptionally kind and loving friend to so many. He blessed the world with his talents as a woodworker and artist, but most of all, the light of his generous and loving spirit shone through to everyone that he encountered on his journey. Frank is survived by his companion and former spouse, Sharon; sons Steve (Heather), Jeff (Sheri), Jay (Darlene), Tim (Karen); daughters Kim (Dennis), Tammie (Jan) and Stacie; his sister Mary Rose, as well as 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Camille, his wife of 42 years; his parents, Mary and Joseph; daughter Susan; brothers John and Walter and sisters Lorraine and Margaret.
The service for Frank will be held on his birthday, September 20th, at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford, WI. The visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. followed by a service from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the church. Rev. Suresh will officiate. The immediate family will then head to Arlington Park Cemetery for a private internment.
In lieu of flowers, Frank would appreciate that any memorial donations be made to St. Kilian Catholic Church or the American Life League.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family. For more information, visit www.berndt-ledesmafuneralhome.com.