NEOSHO
Franklin W. Ewert
July 9, 1932 - March 5, 2023
Franklin (Frank) W. Ewert, 90, of Neosho passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, after a brief illness at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Lebanon, with the Rev. Douglas Bergelin officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church (Organ Fund or Cemetery Fund). Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Franklin William Ewert was born on July 9, 1932, to Louis and Lenora (Wendorf) Ewert in Hartford. Frank married Mary Ann Heinecke on May 13, 1953, just short of 70 years ago. They met at a dance and Mary Ann told Frank, “If you teach me how to drive, I’ll teach you how to dance.” They have been together ever since. Their love and devotion to each other never wavered along with their strong Christian faith. Frank was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lebanon. He held numerous positions in the church, including president, elder, trustee and various other committees. He and Mary Ann also renovated the church cemetery in 1969 and started the Cemetery Committee.
Frank was a farmer all his life, starting out with dairy cattle. His love for growing crops and custom farmwork began in his early 20s and continued until November 2022. He was able to do most of his own mechanic work on farm machinery and he taught others around him how to be successful in life due to his own hard work ethic. He enjoyed dancing, golfing, shuffleboard, playing sheepshead with their friends, and woodworking. He particularly enjoyed spending winters in their Arizona home for over 25 years, where they attended Mountain View Lutheran Church in Apache Junction. He never had an unkind word to say about anyone and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children: Dave (Lynn) Ewert and Sharon (Mike) Heck; grandchildren: Krista (Jeremy) Reynolds, Kyle (Amanda) Ewert, Candice (Tony) Vogelsang, Sam (Michelle) Heck, and Matthew Heck; great-grandchildren: Elena and Joaquin Reynolds, Ryder and Levee Ewert, Emery and Reagan Vogelsang; Violet and Scarlet Heck; his sister, Lou Ann Eifert; brother-in-law, Wally Kohler; sister-in-law, Nelda Heinecke; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven; his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Emil and Else Heinecke; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank the staff at ProHealth Oconomowoc, AngelsGrace Hospice, Hafemeister Funeral Home and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church for their compassionate care.
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, farmer, friend to all he knew.