JACKSON
Frederick H. Welborn
Jan. 8, 1946 - Sept. 25, 2022
Frederick H. Welborn, age 76, of Jackson passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. He was born January 8, 1946, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Joseph and Elsie (nee Walker) Welborn.
On August 19, 1998, he was united in marriage to Carol Fornal (nee Milloy) at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Kenosha.
Fred had a passion for music, art and education, both his own and for others. He was a compassionate and caring person and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Fred is survived by his wife, Carol, and four children: Kendall (Cindy) Welborn of Crystal Lake, IL, Colleen (Ben) Prifogle of Oconomowoc, Mike (Laura) Fornal of Mequon and Mark (Amber) Fornal of Racine. He is further survived by his 4 grandchildren: Morgan and Max Prifogle and Nick and Corinne Fornal; 3 siblings: Ginger, Steve and Gina; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elsie Welborn, and his brother Chris.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson, (N168-W20135 Main St.). The family will greet visitors from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.