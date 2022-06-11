KEWASKUM
Frederick J. ‘Fred’ Bowers
August 16, 1936 — June 7, 2022
Frederick J. “Fred” Bowers, age 85 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2022 at Kathy Hospice surrounded by his loving family.
Fred was born on August 16, 1936, in Milwaukee. He was raised by Edward and Ottelea Schmitt. Fred was united in marriage to Sandra A. Goff on May 25, 1963, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Fred graduated from Pius XI High School in Milwaukee. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Fred worked at Briggs & Stratton as a punch press operator and he retired in 2001 after a 36-year career at Briggs. Fred loved a clean car, and would wash any car that was parked by his garage. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's’ sporting events, and handing out dollar bills to them. Fred had a green thumb, and he would surround his wife with flowers.
Those Fred leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Sandra; five children, Steve (Lisa Knoeck) Bowers, Edward (Wendy) Bowers, Cindy (Ron) Hofmann, Sherie (Tom) Wagner, and Kristine (Scott) Theisen; eleven grandchildren, Justin (Alyssa) Hofmann, Julia Hofmann, Jason Hofmann, Jessica (Brent) Cook, Brittney (Bryan) Driebel, Nathan Bowers, Brandi (Marcus) LaMarche, Brett Theisen, Brielee Theisen, Brett Nettesheim, and Kayla Nettesheim; ten great-grandchildren, Ava, Luke, Grayson, Justin Jr, Jackson, Arya, Josiah, Blake, Kollins, and Ashton; and two great-grandchildren on the way in 2022. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (215 Forest Ave., Kewaskum, WI 53040). The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials in Fred’s name can be directed to Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/wi.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses/angels, and staff at Kathy Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Fred’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book at www.myrhumpatten.com to share your condolences with the family.