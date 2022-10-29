WEST BEND
Gail Elizabeth (Hamula) Gross
Oct. 26, 1955 — Oct. 10, 2022
Gail Elizabeth (Hamula) Gross age 66 of West Bend went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family at Cedar Community Home Health and Hospice.
Gail was born October 26, 1955, in San Antonio, Texas to Ruth (Schenk) and Dr. Warren Hamula. She grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. In 1975, she graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Multitalented in sports, music and academics, at an early age Gail chose to focus on figure skating. When her family moved from Indiana to Colorado, she honed her craft with some of the best coaches and athletes of her sport at the famous Broadmoor World Arena. She enjoyed considerable success including many consecutive National competitions during her teen years. Her greatest achievements came when she entered the ranks of Pairs Skating. In 1977 and 1978, she and her partner Frank Sweiding won the U.S. Pairs Silver Medal and a birth on the World Team. They placed 7th in the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan and went on to win two international competitions. Then Frank and Gail left the amateur ranks and became professional skaters for a number of years as principal performers in Ice Capades. Gail continued with her love of skating by coaching at several training facilities around Washington, D.C., Denver, Colorado, and as director of skating in Zweibrucken, Germany.
On May 31, 1984, Gail was united in marriage to Franklin C. Gross in Castle Rock, Colorado. Their various homes included Kansas, Colorado and several assignments in Germany. Gail and Frank were a true Air Force couple, immersing themselves at each of his duty stations. During those years Gail earned her BA from the University of Maryland. She went on to graduate #1 in her class at Wichita State University in Dental Hygiene School. Gail practiced for some 20 years in Colorado and Wisconsin until afflicted with a rare and terminal neurologic disease, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Her courageous battle in recent years touched the lives of her care givers and new friends in assisted living, full nursing and hospice care.
Gail will best be remembered by many for her petite size and powerful skating as well as her devotion to her husband. However, to those closest to her, Gail’s quiet faith was her foundation throughout life.
Gail is survived by her siblings, Dr. Sharon (Mike) Burow of Slinger and Dr. David (Keri) Hamula of Monument, Colorado; nephews and nieces Matthew (Jodi) Burow of West Bend, Katherine (Ryan) O’Keefe of Hartford, Steven Hamula of Monument, Colorado, sister-inlaw Paula (Ron) Duncan of Colorado Springs and stepdaughter Jennifer (Chris) Sokolowski of Denver, Colorado. She is further survived by her great nieces and nephews Madeleine, Taylor, Michael, Andrew, Jacob, Caleb and Molly. Gail was preceded in death by her mother, father and beloved husband of 27 years, Frank.
A memorial service honoring Gail’s life will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, Wisconsin 53027. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home with visitation that afternoon from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
A private memorial gathering will be held for immediate family in Colorado on a later date with committal at the Church of Woodmoor Cemetery in Monument, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers her family requests donations on her behalf to be sent to Cedar Community Hospice of West Bend; 5595 County Road Z; West Bend, WI 53095 for their loving and special care they provided to Gail.
The Shimon Funeral Home, 262-673-9500, is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.