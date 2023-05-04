WEST BEND
Gail M. Hathaway
Oct. 23, 1936 - April 28, 2023
Gail M. Hathaway (nee Barber), age 86, of West Bend died Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Cedar Lake Health Care Center. She was born October 23, 1936, in Oak Park, IL to Wilson and Jessie (nee Dardy) Barber.
On October 18, 1958, Gail was united in marriage to Lee M. Hathaway in Pontiac, Michigan. Lee preceded her in death on October 5, 1997.
Gail started her career as a registered nurse before becoming a Health Unit Coordinator at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital in West Bend. She was very proud of her work as a Health Unit Coordinator Certification Instructor at Moraine Park Technical College where she was responsible for helping others prepare for national certification. Together, Gail and Lee owned and operated Hathaway’s Silver Lake Resort for many years.
She enjoyed volunteering as a poll worker in many municipalities over the years and was a member at St. James Episcopal Church for 45 years. When her children were younger she was a Girl Scouts leader and later in life she volunteered for the American Red Cross. Gail liked to keep busy by knitting and crocheting.
Gail was a passionate mother and was very involved in her children’s lives. She is survived by her four children: David of Quakertown, PA, Dr. Leann Nitschke of Pewaukee, Jean (Nathan) Strobel of Muskego and James (Janet) of Thiensville, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother-in-law Dick (Cindi) Hathaway of Seattle, WA, her sister-in-law Sue Spearing of Ft. Collins, CO, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Jessie Barber; her husband, Lee Hathaway; her daughter-in-law Lisa Hathaway, her son-in-law Matthew Nitschke, her sister Fay Bemman and two brothers-in-law, Kurt Bemman and Dar Spearing.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held Monday, May 8, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in West Bend with the Rev. Ben Hankinson presiding. Inurnment will follow in St. James Columbarium. The family will greet visitors at church from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations will be given to help offset medical expenses of her daughter-in-law Lisa Hathaway, who passed away April 23 after a long battle with cancer. To learn more about Lisa and donate to her expenses, please visit www.givesendgo.com/LisaHathaway.
Our family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Cedar Bay West and the Cedar Lake Health Care Center for their loving and compassionate care given to our mother.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.