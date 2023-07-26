Gary D. Fulcer Sr.
Gary D. Fulcer Sr. died peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 23, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 78.
He was born in New London, the son of the late Howard and Lillian Fulcer. Gary attended High School in Hortonville and graduated in 1963. He married the love of his life, Sandra L. Olson, on July 1, 1966. Gary was a proud United States Navy veteran, serving from 1966 to 1971. He worked at Kennametal Inc, retiring in 2010, after 30-plus years. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, especially on the Wolf River. Most of all Gary loved to spend time with his family.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sandra L. Fulcer, of 57 years; children Brenda (Dennis Roethle) Kaehler, Melissa Fulcer, and Gary Fulcer Jr.; grandchildren Brandon (Kymberly Richards), Brooke (Kody Jerge), Hannah (David), and Hayley; great-grandchildren Abigail, Aubrey, Ethan, and baby Emma Rose (due in September). He is further survived by aunts Sharon Warning, and Rosemary Fulcer; in-laws Duane (Peggy) Olson, Glenda Strong, and Todd Olson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and parents-in-law Paul and Esther Olson.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m., with military honors at 5:00 p.m., and the funeral service to follow at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 623 Congress St., Newburg. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church or Disabled Veterans of America would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.