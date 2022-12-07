WEST BEND
Gary D. Kuehl
March 12, 1948 - December 2, 2022
Gary D. Kuehl, 74 of West Bend passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born on March 12, 1948, to Donald R. and Shirley H. (nee Lichtensteiger) Kuehl. Gary loved sports, during his life he was involved in many leagues for baseball and golf. He cheered for the Packers, the Brewers, and the Badgers no matter their season. Gary worked for Serigraph for over 35 years until retirement.
Gary is survived by his wife of 45 years, Arlene (nee Caruso); his daughter, Michelle (Eddie Jr.) Wolf; grandchildren Miranda (Andrew) Heim, Eddie Wolf IV, and Katelyn Wolf; great-grandchildren Ben, Lily, and Violette Heim; his father, Donald; and brother Terry (Julie) Kuehl. He is further survived by nephews Kevin (Jen) Kuehl, Chris (Katy) Kuehl, great-niece Caroline, many other relatives, and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley.
“Husband, Dad, Papa, you are deeply missed and forever loved.”
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the 1:45 p.m. prayer service at The Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. The entombment will be private at Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.