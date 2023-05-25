WEST BEND
Gary E. Kalkofen
Jan. 6, 1933 - May 31, 2023
Gary E. Kalkofen, 90, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
He was born on January 6, 1933, to the late Ervin and Gunda (nee Schultz) Kalkofen in Goodman. On July 29, 1972, he was united in marriage to Charlotte Stallman at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend. Gary worked as a custodian at the Western States Envelope Company in Butler for many years until retirement. He enjoyed collecting stamps, coins, and clown figurines, as well as spending time with family and friends, especially his beloved Charlotte.
Those Gary leaves behind to cherish his memory include his brother-in-law, Charles (Judy) Stallman, and sisters-in-law, Andi Stallman and Sarah Wesner; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; two sisters, Betty Jean Nelson and LaDonna (Allen) Seefeldt; parents-in-law, Florian and Irene Stallman; four brothers-in-law, John (Jean) Stallman, Ray Stallman, Jim Stallman, and Tony (Betty) Mueller; and a sister-in-law, Faye Laper.
VISITATION: A visitation in remembrance of Gary will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
SERVICE: A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens for their loving care.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gary’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.