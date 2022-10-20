WEST BEND
Gary R. Erdmann
Dec. 30, 1946 – Oct. 17, 2022
Gary R. Erdmann, age 75, of West Bend, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Samaritan Health Center in West Bend.
A memorial service for Gary will take place on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 12 noon at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with the Rev. Joseph Fisher officiating. A visitation will be held from on Tuesday, October 25 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. Military honors will be conducted by the Theresa American Legion Post #270 and Air Force Honor Guard. Inurnment will take place at Union Cemetery in Theresa at a later date.
Gary was born the son of Raymond and Norma (Schultz) Erdmann on December 30, 1946. He was a 1964 graduate of Lomira High School. Gary honorably served his country in the US Air Force serving from 1964-1968 during the Vietnam War and spent a year stationed at De Nang Air Base. He was a proud member of the Theresa American Legion Post #270 and was set to travel on the Honor Flight with his brother, Brian, only three days after his death. Gary was a member of Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend. He was united in marriage to Susan J. Kannal on December 28, 1996, at their home in West Bend. In his spare time, Gary enjoyed softball, the Packers, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his beloved pet dove Boo-Boo. He also enjoyed going to his trailer up north with friends and family.
Gary is survived by his wife - Sue of West Bend. His daughter Amy Erdmann of Oshkosh. His siblings- Brian (Catherine Caspary) Erdmann of Fond du Lac and Lois Erdmann of Lomira. His sister-in-law- Kathy Erdmann of Fond du Lac. Brothers in law- Dean Kannal of West Bend and Thomas (Andrea) Kannal of Madison. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Rodney.
Memorials in memory of Gary can be directed to the Theresa American Legion Post #270, 101 Church St. Theresa, WI 53091.
Koepsell Funeral Home is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com