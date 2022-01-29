Gene E. Knoske & Ronald E. Fauska

HARTFORD
Gene E. Knoske
Nov. 16, 1935 - Jan. 24, 2022
Ronald E. Fauska
Dec. 28, 1929 - Jan. 20, 2022
Gene E. Knoske at age 86 truly lived life with a “happy-go-lucky” attitude and enjoyed life to the fullest. He passed peacefully shortly after midnight on Monday, January 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Milwaukee on November 16, 1935, to the late Elenore and John Knoske. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Lillian Knoske, and a younger sister, Gail. He is survived by two nephews, Ronald Knoske and Michael (Diane) Knoske, and two grandnephews, Keith Knoske and Rick Knoske.
He graduated in 1968 from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in mineralogy and in 1970 was certified by the GIA - Gemological Institute of America. His life career was appraising precious gemstones for numerous jewelers in the area. He also enjoyed being a part-time professor teaching gem identification at local colleges.
Ronald E. Fauska at age 92 was a mentor to many, and a friend to all. He passed peacefully on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by dear friends.
He was born an only child in Milwaukee on December 28, 1929, to the late Jean and Edward Fauska. He graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Carroll College in 1956 and a master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin in 1957. He worked as a guidance counselor and retired after a 35-year career with the Waukesha school system.
Gene and Ronald were life partners for 66 years. Their home in Pewaukee from 1976 to 2018 was inviting and filled with the mementoes they had collected from the more than 75 countries they had visited around the world. Ron loved to talk about their adventures and made friends everywhere they went. Gene was just happy to be by his side enjoying the experience.
Gene’s family would like to give special thanks to Keith Leifer for the time and devotion he spent in the last years of their lives. We’d also like to thank the staff at the Waterford at Hartford senior living facility for all their care in their final years and the staff at Preceptor Home Health Hospice for their care in the final days of their lives.
A celebration of life will be planned for later this year.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.