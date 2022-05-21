WEST BEND
Genevieve ‘Gen’ Albiero
Genevieve “Gen” Albiero, nee Heppe, of West Bend, died on Monday, May 9, 2022, at The Cottages at Cedar Run at the age of 94 years. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church on Friday, June 3, from 3 until 4:45 p.m. with a memorial Mass of Christian burial to follow at 5 p.m.
Memorials to the Love One Another campaign at St. Frances Cabrini Church appreciated. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at https://www.schmidtfuneralhome. com. The Schmidt Funeral Home of West
Bend is serving the family.