SLINGER
George H. Hoffmann
Aug. 6, 1932 - Nov. 2, 2022
George H. Hoffmann, 90, of Slinger passed away on November 2, 2022.
He was born on August 6, 1932, in Grafton, to Max and Lillian (nee Laabs) Hoffmann. He attended Cedarburg High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was an engineer serving during the Korean Conflict.
George was a builder of custom homes and quickly started his own business, G.H. Hoffmann & Bros. Both he and his brother, Gordon, retired the business in the late ‘70s.
Retirement allowed George time to begin his real passion - restoring old tractors. George probably met his first tractor on his Grandpa Laabs farm in Grafton. As a young man he worked on many surrounding farms ... and so it all began - collecting antique tractors. He began attending and participating in every Threshing and Antique Power show he could find from Pawnee, OK, to the entire southern half of Wisconsin - and many places in between. George could be seen pitching straw bundles most weekends - continuing to be involved to his 90th birthday! Also known for his ability to “fix anything,” he met many over the years who shared his passion and became his lifelong friends.
George is survived by his brother Dennis (Blanca) Hoffmann of Plano, TX; sister-in-law Marlene Hoffmann of Jackson; nieces and nephew BamBi, Cindi, Randy and Aimee; Lisa, Leah and Larissa. George was preceded in death by his parents, as well as brothers Frederick and Gordon.
A celebration of life will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials of your choice are appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.