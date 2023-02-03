SLINGER/PEORIA, ARIZ.

George Jacob Karrels

Feb. 22, 1926 - Jan. 7, 2023

George Jacob Karrels

George J. Karrels, 96, formerly of Slinger, and Peoria, Arizona, passed peacefully on Thursday, January 7, 2023, at the Glencroft Center for Modern Aging in Glendale, Arizona. George was a Korean War veteran, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Flag Obits

He is survived by his three sons, Kenneth (Audrey), James (Jane) and Gregory (late Tania) Karrels; his grandsons, Jeffrey (Christie), Michael (Naomi) and Jonathon (Erin); his granddaughters, Christine (Jason) Woodard, Jennifer (Mark) Provencher and Anamaria Karrels; and his 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret; his parents, Anton and Barbara Karrels; his six sisters and one brother.

A “Celebration of Life” service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216 in the South Chapel.

Recommended for you