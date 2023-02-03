SLINGER/PEORIA, ARIZ.
George Jacob Karrels
Feb. 22, 1926 - Jan. 7, 2023
George J. Karrels, 96, formerly of Slinger, and Peoria, Arizona, passed peacefully on Thursday, January 7, 2023, at the Glencroft Center for Modern Aging in Glendale, Arizona. George was a Korean War veteran, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his three sons, Kenneth (Audrey), James (Jane) and Gregory (late Tania) Karrels; his grandsons, Jeffrey (Christie), Michael (Naomi) and Jonathon (Erin); his granddaughters, Christine (Jason) Woodard, Jennifer (Mark) Provencher and Anamaria Karrels; and his 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret; his parents, Anton and Barbara Karrels; his six sisters and one brother.
A “Celebration of Life” service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216 in the South Chapel.