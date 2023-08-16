SHAWANO
George (Penāēhsyah) Korn
Feb. 1, 1960 — Aug. 14, 2023
Our hearts are saddened that on Monday August 14, 2023, in Shawano, our brother George (Penāēhsyah) Korn has begun his final journey. George Korn Jr. was born on February 1, 1960, to George and Cecilia (Penass) Korn. George was a private but gentle soul. George enjoyed his home on the Menominee Reservation and all the joys it provided. He loved the outdoors and all of nature. George loved to hunt and fish. George was active for many years while working with the Menominee Tribal EMT and firefighters. He was a member of the Native American Hot Shots Firefighters that took him all over the country. George found joy in making music and playing his guitar. He was a member of the Menominee Big Drum Organization. He was proud of his heritage and traditions, but most of all George cherished being part of the Menominee Nation.
Survivors include sisters Judy Harmon, Loves Park, IL, Debra (Alan) Molln, LaMoille IL, Kimberly Johnson, Branson, Mo., Glenda Korn, West Bend, Roberta (Curt) Gorman, Forsyth, MO, Tina (Jeff Stone) Korn, West Bend; brother, James Korn of West Bend; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents; his brother, Albert Korn; and a nephew, Andrew Johnson.
Visitation will be held at noon on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Ceremonial Building in Zoar. Traditional Native American ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Ceremonial Building in Zoar. Ceremony will conclude at 2:00 p.m., followed by burial at the Zoar Indian Burial Ground.
Swedberg Funeral Home, Shawano, is serving the family. For more information, visit www.swedbergfuneralhome.com.