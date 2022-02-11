WEST BEND
George ‘Trippy’ H. Daniels, Jr.
Dec. 18, 1942 - Feb. 9, 2022
George “Trippy” H. Daniels, Jr. of West Bend died on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton at the age of 79 years. He was born on December 18, 1942, in Milwaukee to the late George E., Sr. and Lucille (nee Otten) Daniels.
As a longtime resident of the Barton area, he attended St. Mary’s Catholic grade school. He later went on to graduate from West Bend High School.
He started working for Mercury Marine in Cedarburg in 1967 and was later transferred to Fond du Lac. He retired after 39 years of dedicated employment.
On June 7, 1969, he was united in marriage to Kathleen M. Jung at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Kohler. After their marriage, they settled in Saukville. Since 2018, they have lived in West Bend as a part of the Cedar Ridge community.
Trippy loved spending time outdoors. He could be found hunting and fishing in many spots in and around Wisconsin.
Above all else, he was a loving husband, a devoted father and later a proud grandpa. He shared his experiences and was a great teacher to his children and grandchildren. He taught them how to water ski and fish, play card games including in-between and sheepshead and was always up for a game of Uno.
One thing George always kept close by were his “heart pills.” He loved handing out Dove dark chocolates to people he met while he would be out and about.
He had a special place in his heart for family dogs. His grandpups would run down the hall to greet him and knew a treat was coming.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; 4 children: Joseph (Josephine “Josie”) of Portage, George (Lesa) Fond du Lac, Terry (William) Singer of Random Lake and Jerry (Jennifer) of Belgium; 11 grandchildren: Francesca, Solayna and Winston Daniels, Brianna and Lucas Daniels, Johnathon (McKayla Teunissen), Eric and Taylor Singer (Jake Hittman) and Jaden, Jordan and Jessica Daniels; 1 brother, Richard (Shari) of Palm Springs, CA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Edward (Carol) Jung, Jr. and Beverly (Bob) Gavin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 sister, Darlene (Paul) Stevens.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, February 19, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend.
Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.