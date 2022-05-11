KEWASKUM
Gerald A. ’Suss’ Dreher
Dec. 11, 1942 - May 7, 2022
Gerald A. “Suss” Dreher, 79, of Kewaskum, passed away at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum on May 7, 2022.
Suss was born on Dec. 11, 1942, in Kewaskum, the son of the late Edward and Irene Dreher (nee Uelmen). Suss was a Local 139 Heavy Equipment Operator, retiring in 1999. When he wasn’t working, he would go hunting, fishing, picking mushrooms or working in his shop.
Until his illness he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He started hunting and fishing at a very young age with his dad. They didn’t go for the sport but to put food on the dinner table. As a younger man he would shoot trap and was very good, getting many 25 patches to prove it. He took joy in taking his young nephews out hunting and spending time with them. Later in life he also had a great time fishing with his brothers.
Those Suss leaves behind to cherish his memory include his companion, Carol Aupperle; two sisters, Joan Dirks and Janet (Tom) Spartz; two brothers, Edward Dreher and Richard Dreher; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Suss was preceded in death by three brothers, Allen, Merlin, and Floyd “Fuzzy” Dreher and other relatives.
In honor of Suss’ wishes, no services will be held. The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Suss’ arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.