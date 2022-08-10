KOHLSVILLE
Gerald Allen Braatz, Sr.
March 5, 1945 - July 22, 2022
Gerald Allen Braatz, Sr., 77, of Kohlsville passed away peacefully at his home on July 22, 2022, in the presence of his family. Jerry was born on March 5, 1945, at Wallace Lake, the son of Harvey and Irene Braatz, and raised in Washington County.
He was married in National City, CA, on January 26, 1976, to Joyce Brown, and they had one son, Gerald II, and resided in Chula Vista, CA, before returning to Jerry’s native Wisconsin.
Jerry loved to live and laugh. He loved golf, and was an avid racing fan. He loved people, and his lifelong practice was to open his home and his heart to help others. He was an active member of St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kohlsville for many years. Most of all, he loved and lived for his family.
Jerry was skilled at construction, and ran his own barn building and repair business, Jerr’s Barns, for many years. Examples of his handiwork can be seen in barns throughout the area.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Irene, and his brothers, Tim, David, and Harvey Jr.
He is remembered by Joyce, his wife of 46 years; son and daughter-in-law, Gerald II and Laney; grandchildren, Zoe and Rhalyn; brothers Jim (Caroline), Tom (Annette), Mike (Jeanie), Chris (Sandy) and Greg; sisters, Jackie and Mary, nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
The family would like to thank AccentCare Hospice for all their love and support for Jerry.
A memorial service will be held for Jerry at St. John’s Evangelical Church of Kohlsville on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
St. John’s Evangelical Church of Kohlsville has been entrusted with the arrangements for the memorial service.