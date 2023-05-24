WILLOW PARK, TEXAS
Gerald C. Liepert, Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired)
May 8, 1929 - April 25, 2023
Gerald Liepert of Willow Park, Texas, died peacefully on April 25, 2023, with his daughter, Jamie, at his side.
Jerry was the eldest son of Ida and Willard Liepert of Boltonville. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of nearly 64 years, Judith; his two daughters, Jody (Gary) Schilling and Jamie (Gary) Langston; grandsons, Jordan Schilling, Chris and John Langston, and Jerry’s brother, Will Liepert.
Jerry lived a life of service. At just 17, he volunteered through his church youth group to care for livestock being transported on Victory Ships to Poland and West Germany in support of the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration following World War II. He was later drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict and served in the U.S. and Germany. Following his enlistment, Jerry attended Lakeland College on the GI Bill and became a high school teacher.
He continued serving his country in the National Guard and his Willow Park community as an alderman. As a teacher in Muskego and Port Washington, and later Fort Worth, Texas, Jerry is best remembered for establishing student exchange programs with sister schools in Germany.
Jerry was a natural storyteller who loved being around and laughing with his friends. He never lost his love for gardening or animals or ice cream.
Interment and a memorial in Boltonville will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bethesda Gardens Memory Care and Hospice Plus in Fort Worth for their skilled and loving care for Gerald.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the family. For more information, call 262-334-2776.