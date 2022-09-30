FLORENCE GARDENS, ARIZONA
Gerald Eugene Stefan
June 24, 1933 — September 11, 2022
Gerald Eugene Stefan, 89, of Florence Gardens, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at home with family by his side.
Gerald (Jerry) is survived by his wife, Margaret (Corcoran) of 22 years. He is further survived by his children Ricky (Leanna), Laurie (Wayne), Dorie (Douglas), Randy (Kathleen), as well as 9 grandchildren and 8 greatgrandchildren.
Jerry was born on June 24, 1933, in Hartford to Joseph and Nelda Stefan. He was the second eldest of 13 children.
He is survived by siblings Nancy, Wayne, Melissa, Brian, Keith, Dwight, Pamela, Drusilla, and Camille. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Charity and Joyce, and one brother, Roger.
Jerry married Jane Schlegel in January 1953 and they raised 4 children in West Bend. Gerald worked his way up through the ranks at the local Sears store, eventually becoming the owner and manager.
Toward the end of his career, he and Jane also owned a store named J & J Variety.
Jerry was a longtime member of the Neshkoro, West Bend and Allenton Lions Clubs. He was one of the founders of the West Bend Germanfest and of the Allenton Car Show. He retired in 1992 and he and Jane began to spend a portion of the year in Arizona. Jane died unexpectedly in 1998 and Jerry was heartbroken. He was fortunate to find love a second time with Margaret (Peggy), who he married in October 1999.
Jerry was an excellent cook and he loved making meals for family and friends.
The last meal we were blessed with was 3 days prior to his passing. It was delicious! He loved polka music, played the concertina, and was skilled at the Polish hop.
He also was an avid golfer and had 6 holes-in-one at the course near his home in Florence.
A private burial and memorial service for the family will be held on November 5, 2022.
Memorials may be made to Comprehensive Hospice and Palliative Care of Phoenix, AZ, or the Town of Florence Fire Department.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com.