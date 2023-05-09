WEST BEND
Gerald G. Mayer
November 14, 1941 - May 4, 2023
Gerald G. Mayer, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday May 4, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital - West Bend. His family was by his side. Jerry was born in West Bend November 14, 1941, to the late Bernice (Miller) and Gilbert Mayer and graduated from West Bend High School in 1960. He married Deanna “Annie” Fuller June 17, 1961, and together, they had four children.
Jerry worked and retired from Grob Inc. as a machinist after 42 years. He enjoyed watching baseball and was an excellent player when he was younger. He also enjoyed going to Florida with his partner Mary Ellen. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing golf, working out at the gym, riding his bike, and spending time at the cabin up north.
Jerry is survived by his children, Jamie (Colleen) Mayer, Gerrie Ann (Mark) Tracey; three grandchildren, Mitchell Tracey (April), Alyssa (Paul) White, Jenna (Kyle) Turk; two great-grandchildren, Jade and Kenson Turk; his siblings, Sharon (Conrad) Fischer, Judy Austin, Daniel Mayer, Thomas (Connie) Mayer, Mary (Bill) Chesak. He is also survived by his very loving partner of 15 years, Mary Ellen Dodge; her children, Charles (Julie) Dodge, David (Linda) Dodge; her three grandchildren, Nate (Alyssa) Dodge, Mary Elizabeth Dodge (Sam Hauser), Sam Dodge (Emma); sister Joyce (Ken) Sipes and many other friends, neighbors, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Annie; son Mark Mayer, daughter Tracy Mayer; siblings Kathy Pierce, Gilbert Mayer, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Carol Mayer.
Please join the family for a memorial gathering Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Phillip Funeral Home, West Bend. Burial will be private.
A special thank-you to the West Bend Fire Department’s first responders, Police Department, and the medical staff at Froedtert Hospital for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to The Threshold, Inc. 600 Rolfs Avenue, West Bend, WI 53090.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.