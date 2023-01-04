CAMPBELLSPORT
Gerald “Jerry” A. Becker
March 26, 1957 - Jan. 1, 2023
Gerald “Jerry” A. Becker, 65, of Campbellsport passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, unexpectedly at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born on March 26, 1957, the son of John P. and Laurene M. (nee Vorderbruggen) Becker. On April 19, 1986, Jerry was united in marriage to Sharon L. Legate at St. Kilian Catholic Church in St. Kilian.
Jerry was an electrician and has worked at Regal Ware for 45 years. Jerry worked harder than most and was often found working on projects until they were to his standard of perfection. Jerry was an avid woodworker and shared his talents by leading the 4-H woodworking youth in many projects. He had a generous heart and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He planted his vegetable garden bigger than he knew he would need, knowing he would share most of the produce with friends and family. He enjoyed raising and showing rabbits, snuggling with his dog, and most of all spending time with his family.
Those Gerald leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Sharon; children Morgan Legate, Robert Becker, and Elizabeth (Timothy) Twohig; grandson Brandon Jacobson; mother, Laurene Becker; siblings Corrine Preston, Grace Loehr, Angela (Stephen) Galleske, Arnold Becker, Daniel Becker, and Steven (Jessica) Becker. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his father, John Becker; brother-in-law Dan Loehr, and sister-in-law Cyndi Kemeny.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Neil Zinthefer officiating and cremation will follow the traditional service.
The family extends a special thank-you to the Campbellsport EMTs and ambulance crew and the Lomira first responders.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.