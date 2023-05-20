WEST BEND
Gerald (Jerry) Edmund Cash
August 5, 1937 — May 13, 2023
Gerald (Jerry) Edmund Cash, age 86, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his home in West Bend. Born on August 5, 1937, Jerry was the son of the late Herbert and Lucille (nee Dishno) Cash of West Bend. Jerry belonged to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Jerry was raised on the family farm, just north of West Bend, where he continued to live with and assist his parents until their passing. His family would characterize him as the hardest-working man they ever knew. Jerry moved to West Bend where he worked at The Threshold and Old Fashioned Bakery. During his time at the bakery, he often commented that he enjoyed taste testing the donuts he made. That was a bit of his good humor, but for those close to him, it was a bit of truth as well. He enjoyed home cooking, baked goods, and ice cream. His hobbies included listening to polka music, sketching, woodcarving, collecting tools, telling stories, and taking long walks with the love of his life, Nancy.
Jerry was a kind and gentle spirit that lived a simple and happy-go-lucky life. He would often comment that his life was wonderful, just wonderful. He was dearly loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jerry is survived by sisters and a brother, Martha Nordquist, Edith Heimerl (Dave), Flo Menger (Roger), David Cash, Cheryl Cash; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and his life partner of 38 years, Nancy Schultz.
Jerry was preceded in death by a niece, Bonnie Nordquist; half-sisters Frieda Backhaus, Lucy Wiedmeyer; sister Yvonne Nordquist; and brother Herbert (John) Cash.
Private family services will be held at Washington County Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest.
Memorials in honor of Gerald (Jerry) Cash can be made to The Threshold Incorporated or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit phillipfuneralhome.com.