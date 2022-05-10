WEST BEND
Gerald ‘Jerry’ F. Moede
Nov. 15, 1934 - April 30, 2022
Gerald “Jerry” F. Moede, 87, of West Bend was called home to the Lord on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
He was born on November 15, 1934 to the late Alfred and Hattie (nee Jenney) Moede in Shawano. Jerry graduated from Shawano High School and majored in Pharmacy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he was a member of Lambda Chi fraternity. On August 17, 1957, he married Janet Rislow. She passed away on June 18, 1978. On January 17, 1981, he was united in marriage to Judith Thomson Froh in Oconomowoc.
Jerry worked as a pharmacist for over 35 years until retiring in 2000. Jerry and Judy enjoyed snow birding winters in Florida for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf, and shuffleboard. He was in charge of the shuffleboard courts for years. He also like boating, gardening/ lawncare, and feeding and watching the birds. Jerry especially enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed.
Those Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Judy Moede; three children, Jeff (Kendra) Moede of Denver, CO., Jackie (Joe) Kapheim of Monroe, NC., Jill Moede of Stoughton, and three stepchildren, Gregory (Barbara) Froh of Bayside, Annette (Daniel) Kappler of West Bend, and Curtis (Kim) Froh of Dacula, GA.; 14 grandchildren, Skyler (Brooke) Moede, Taylor Moede, Jordan Moede, Haley (Chris) Preusser, Cameron Kapheim, Brianna Kapheim, Kyle (Amanda) Larson, Nick Larson, John Froh, Jennifer Froh, Danielle Kappler, Makenna Kappler, Lexi Froh, and Hallie Froh; two great-grandchildren, Hank and Hudson Larson; a sister, Jeanne (Dennis) Roe; two sisters-in-law, Susan (Art) Worner and Joan (Will) Cochrane; three brothers-in-law, Daniel (CeCe) Thompson, James (Bobbie Jo) Thompson, and Richard (Debra) Thompson as well as many nieces, nephews, the “adopted” Froh families and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Moede, and a brother-in-law, Dennis Roe.
A funeral service in remembrance of Jerry will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 809 S. 6th St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church are appreciated by the family.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Jerry's arrangements.