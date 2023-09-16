Gerald ‘Jerry’ Gibour
November 13, 1953 - September 11, 2023
Gerald “Jerry” Gibour, a loving father, grandfather, and devoted trucker, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the age of 69. Born on November 13, 1953, to Charles and Myrtle (nee Oswald) Gibour in Milwaukee, Gerald lived a life full of adventure, strength, and an unwavering love for nature.
After graduating from Sussex-Hamilton High School, Gerald embarked on a memorable journey as a dedicated truck driver for over 50 years. He fearlessly maneuvered the roads, serving companies such as USF Holland, Barry Trucking, and Ryerson Steel. Gerald’s unwavering commitment led him to become a valued member of the Teamsters Truckers Union.
Beyond the open road, Gerald found solace and joy in the great outdoors. His love for riding his Harley, fishing, and camping allowed him to connect with the serenity of nature. Time spent in the wilderness brought him immense happiness and countless memories.
Gerald’s legacy lives on through his children, Kathryn (Seth Hunt) Horne, and Gerald “Jay” (Heather) Gibour; his adoring grandchildren, Cerridywn “Cerri” Horne, Kieran Hunt, and Damen, Brendan, and Tristan Gibour. He also leaves behind his beloved sister, Vicky Anderson; and brother, Darrell “Butch” Gibour. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ron Anderson.
VISITATION: A visitation will be held to honor Gerald’s incredible journey and celebrate his life on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend) from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. This will be a time for friends and loved ones to come together, share stories, laughter, and memories.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Following the visitation, a memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Though he may no longer be by our side, his memory will forever reside within our hearts. He will be deeply missed.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gerald’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at myrhum-patten.com.