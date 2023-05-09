WEST BEND
Gerald “Jerry” Leo Thielke
April 20, 1953 - May 3, 2023
Gerald “Jerry” Leo Thielke, age 70, of West Bend, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Froedtert Community Memorial in Menomonee Falls with his family by his side. He was born on April 20, 1953, to Leo and Delores (Hermann) Thielke in Oconto Falls. He spent his youth on the family farm in Suring. As a young adult he moved to Fond du Lac and then eventually put his roots down in West Bend.
Jerry, “Chief,” was the kind of man everyone liked. He could talk to anybody and often left a lasting impression. He had a great sense of humor and brought many laughs to people he was with. He loved to cook. Grilling and frying were his specialties, but he was good at it all. He took a lot of pride in his landscaping, especially his deck and waterfalls. He designed and built many decks, but he really outdid himself with his own. He loved to hunt and fish, especially when he was able to do it with his family. He truly enjoyed the yearly family vacation to Lake Namakagon. Wherever he was you can be sure you would find him with a smile on his face.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Yvonne (Schultz) Thielke; children, Jessica (Brad) Westfahl, Jarvis (Jamie) Thielke; granddaughter Skyler Thielke; stepsons, Travis Groh, Brennan Groh, Tyler (Amy) Groh; step-grandchildren, Amalia and Anthony Groh; siblings Ruth (Ron) Bucheger, Jim (Kathy) Thielke, Joe (Sharri) Thielke, Jo Ann (Tom) Usiak, Sue Loberger; nieces and nephews, Andy (Alina), Amanda (Chris), Jake, Jared, Jensen, James, Nick, Sonya (Joey); sisters-in-law Maxine (Craig) Zuest, Nancy Schultz, Sherie Schultz, Michelle (Dan) Ellenbecker; nephews-in-law Cody (Janelle) and Ben.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Delores; and by his parents-in-law Vernon and Marcella Schultz.
A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be prior on Sunday, May 14 at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Private family interment at Washington County Memorial Park on Monday, May 15, 2023.
A special thank-you to Dr. Burfeind, Dr. Smale and Meghan Christian as well as the ICU teams at West Bend Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital for all their care and comfort.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.