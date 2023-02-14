SLINGER
Gerald ‘JP’ Princl
February 20, 1942 - Feb. 8, 2023
Gerald “JP” Princl, age 80 of Slinger passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born February 20, 1942, in Manitowoc County, the son of Arnold and Alice (Luckow) Princl.
Jerry was born and raised in Mishicot and graduated in 1960 from Mishicot High School. He married Mary L. Benzinger September 30, 1961, in Francis Creek and together they raised three children. Jerry and Mary have been members of St. Peter Catholic Church in Slinger since 1985. Jerry (JP) started driving truck at the age of 15 and put on over 3.5 million miles in his 57-year career as a petroleum truck driver. He always said, “Work as hard as you play and play as hard as you work.” He loved to snowmobile in the winter and boating in the summer. Weekends were spent on Lake Winnebago on the “That's Nice” boat with his fellow “Rat Pack” group. He also enjoyed the trips around the Great Lakes on their boat with friends.
JP loved to spend time with his grandchildren and was extremely proud of all of their achievements. He adored his great-granddaughter, Izzy, and was happy he was able to meet and spend time with her.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary; children, Pam (Jeff) Oligney, Doug (Ann) Princl, Jason (Jenny) Princl; grandchildren, Alex (Emily) Johnson, Andy (Molly) Johnson, Katelin, Michael, Madison, Jake, Mel; and one great-granddaughter, Isabelle Johnson. He also is survived by his siblings, Nancy (Joe) Haen, Jim Princl; sister-in-law, Eileen Princl; nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Michele Princl, brother Roger Princl and niece Chris Morkin.
A special thank-you to The Kathy Hospice for their excellent care given to Jerry.
A memorial Mass will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. with Father Rick Stoffel officiating. Family and friends may gather for a visitation from 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m. at the church. Entombment will take place at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.