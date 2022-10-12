HARTFORD
Gerald William Weimer
August 3, 1933 – October 7, 2022
Gerald “Jerry” or "Sparky" William Weimer, age 89 of Hartford, Wisconsin, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, October 7, 2022 in his home.
His 89 years of life began on August 3, 1933 when he was born to parents Viola (nee Wendorf) and Henry Weimer in Milwaukee, WI. He was united in marriage to Jacquelyn (nee Wrosch) on January 7, 1958.
Jerry was a carpenter in the union for many years, before owning and operating his business Weimer’s Incorporated, until the time he retired and found many new hobbies and interests. Jerry had a strong connection to nature and was an avid outdoorsman-he deeply enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trips to his cabin in Sugar Camp, WI. He was proud to have been interviewed once for the television program on PBS, called Outdoors Wisconsin. Jerry was a very skilled wood carver where he designed and created his own walking sticks and canes, animal figures, and more. He was known in the north woods for these unique works of art, which he donated or sold many of his pieces over the years. In his spare time, he enjoyed making homemade jewelry and knifes, watching the Packer’s games and old Western classic movies. Besides his avid traveling with wife Jacquelyn and fishing trips to Canada, Jerry enjoyed tending to his garden in the greenhouse that he built. He was a man of many traits and skills, but overall, he loved spending time with his family.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years; loving children Denise Weimer (Dan Giencke), Debra Paradies (the late Daniel Schmidt), Lori (Dale) Dieball, Mark (Paula) Weimer, Tina (Jim) Larsen; treasured grandchildren, Zachary Polzin, Evan and Ryan (Elyse) Paradies, Bernie (Gina) Dieball, Spencer Dieball, Natasha Dieball, Dakota Krueger, Mason and Maxwell Weimer, Joselyn and Madelyn Larsen; cherished great-grandkids, Kyler and Ryker Dieball; siblings, Darlene Eichorst, and Paul Weimer; special extended family from Cozumel Mexico, Jaime (Wendy) Monsreal Pamplona, their children and families. Jerry is further survived by loved relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, siblings Kenneth and Karen Weimer, brother-in-law, Wally Eichorst, and sister-in-law, Jeanette Weimer.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to 24-hour caregiver Debra West for her dedicated help the past two years, also to Compassionate at Home Hospice Care for their assistance and helpful staff.
A funeral service for Jerry will be held at 6:00p.m on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027), with military honors at the start of the service. Family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00p.m until 5:50p.m in the funeral home chapel.