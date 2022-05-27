WEST BEND
Geralyn Ann Matenaer
August 19, 1954 - May 16, 2022
Geralyn Ann Matenaer of West Bend died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Samaritan Assisted Living at the age of 67 years. She was born on August 19, 1954, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (nee Hefter) Matenaer. Geralyn enjoyed arts and crafts and getting photographs of her family. Geralyn graduated from West Bend High School and was a member of the Holy Angels Parish in West Bend.
Those Geralyn leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two sisters, Donna Matenaer, and Marilyn (Richard) Muraski; her brother, Mark (Carol) Matenaer; four nephews, John (Laura) Muraski, Andrew (Tessa) Muraski, Kyle (Brooke) Matenaer, and Ryan (Olivia) Matenaer; a niece, AnneLissa (Nick) Gehring; 7 great-nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Geralyn was preceded in death by an infant brother, David.
A private memorial service will be held at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home in West Bend. Interment will be at Holy Angels Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Geralyn’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.