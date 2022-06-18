WEST BEND
Gerard Lee Schmid
Gerard Lee Schmid of West Bend went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 68. In his youth, Gerard had a passion for riding and fixing dirt bikes with his brothers in his hometown of New Holstein. In his twenties he developed a passion for motocross racing, collecting many trophies along the way.
He was a hard worker both in and out of work; highly skilled in home exterior construction for over 40 years, and would never hesitate to volunteer his hands with DIY projects for friends and family.
He had a green thumb, enjoying gardening his whole life, and was also an avid bird watcher. His well-stocked feeders and bird houses brought many wild birds to his yard.
He married Kathy Zukaitis (nee Allred) in 1977 and they had 3 children. Though the two divorced, a loving friendship was kept throughout his life. As a devoted father and grandfather, Gerard loved spending time with his family. Weekend trips to Wisconsin Dells, a day at the Milwaukee Zoo, the Milwaukee museum, the local movie theater, hiking together at local state parks, and cookouts at the beach were some of his favorite family activities.
Gerard will be fondly remembered for his great sense of humor, positivity, and enthusiasm for life.
Gerard is survived by his loving children: Jamie of Portland, OR, Leanne of Plymouth, and Kristopher Schmid of Little Chute; granddaughter Hannah (Leanne); siblings Marie Joers of West Bend, Robert (Donna) Schmid of CO, Raymond (Vickie) Schmid of NM, and Paul (Edith) Schmid of CA; his stepfather Fred Middendorf; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Schmid and Faith (nee Senglaub) Middendorf, and a brother-in-law, Ronald Joers.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 22 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 3 p.m. Burial of the cremated remains will be at a later date in Holy Rosary Cemetery in New Holstein.
Those who wish may give memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or for the benefit of the family.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in and online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.