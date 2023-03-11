WEST BEND
Gerda B. Herdeman
Dec. 1, 1928 — March 8, 2023
Gerda B. Herdeman, 94, of West Bend passed away on March 8, 2023, after moving into hospice care at Cedar Community in West Bend.
Gerda was born on December 1, 1928, to Richard and Bertha Pfarr in Milwaukee.
After Gerda graduated from Juneau High School, she went on to study dictation, typing, filing, shorthand, and bookkeeping at Bryant & Stratton Secretarial College. After earning a secretarial certificate, she started her first job at Falk Corporation as a secretary, leading eventually to a 40-plus-year career as an executive secretary for Abbott Machine and Milwaukee Hydraulics and as a co-owner, office manager, bookkeeper, and accountant for Style Craft Carpet Service.
In 1946, Gerda met Robert (Bob) J. Herdeman when her father introduced her to the son of one of his cardplaying friends after Bob returned from Germany, fighting in World War II. Gerda and Bob went on to have three children, Charles R. Herdeman, Laura J. Burke, and James R. Herdeman. Gerda’s true joy was raising her children and watching them grow into strong, independent adults with families of their own.
In 1993 Gerda retired as a secretary but helped Bob deliver fruit baskets for the Fruit Ranch all over southeast Wisconsin. In 2001, Gerda finally retired completely and spent her time traveling the U.S., sometimes with Bob and sometimes with her girlfriends. She cared for Bob at home through a prolonged chronic illness until he passed away in 2002. Since then, Gerda has enjoyed spending time with her children and their families, going on trips and to activities with them, knitting, crocheting, reading, and doing word search and crossword puzzles.
Gerda was proudest of the many nicknames she earned throughout her long life, including “Second Mom” to many of her children’s friends, “Wheelie Queen” to Boy Scouts and UW-Madison crew members who traveled with her and Bob to camping trips or rowing meets and were impressed with her driving abilities, and owner and master chef of “Herdeman’s Hash House.” Gerda’s specialties from Herdeman’s Hash House included making lots of pasties, hamburger soup, and “gut busters” (mashed potato donuts) for any hunting or fishing trip, and celebrating family-made annual holidays such as the Annual Walleye Fish Fry, Applesauce Day, and Cookie Day.
Gerda was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Bertha; brother, William, and husband, Bob. She is survived by her children: Chuck (Pam) Herdeman, Laura (Michael) Burke, Jim (Sue) Herdeman; grandchildren, Mark Herdeman (special friend, Angie Neuser), Scott (Dani) Herdeman, Craig (Carrie) Herdeman, Katie (John) Dice, Julie (Chad) Kleist; great-grandchildren: Aubin, Mia, Sophia, Chris, Cooper, Emmitt, Ledger, and Ryatt, and dear nieces: Barbara (Roger) Mekka, Karen (Steve) Carter, Kris (Rick) Nelson, and Annie (Willie) Nelson and their children.
Visitation will be held at Church and Chapel, 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI 53005 on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 1-2:30 p.m. followed by a short service at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cedar Community West Bend, 5595 County Highway Z, West Bend, WI 53095, where Gerda lived as a longtime resident.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.