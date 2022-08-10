Gertrude 'Gert' Sullivan
Gertrude 'Gert' Sullivan (nee Marohl) walked into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Aurora Hospital in Hartford surrounded by her loving family.
Gert was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Emma (nee Muche) Marohl. She graduated from Mayville High School and went on to nursing school in Milwaukee where she met the love of her life, Jeremiah 'Jerry' Sullivan. They were married for 69 years.
Gert was one who lived life to the fullest and her interests were many. She loved traveling, golf, fishing, hunting, dancing and reading, but her greatest joy was her family.
Those Gert left behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Trisha (Joe) Stern, Gary (Sharon) Sullivan and Jamie (Kathy) Sullivan; eight grandchildren, Michael (Heidi Dawson) Stern, Katie (Dave) Jakubowski, Beth (Chris) Gatzow, Shanna (Jerad) Perlberg, Scott (Laura) Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, Kelly (David) Knuth, and Kristin (Jacob) Kornetzke; twelve great-grandchildren, Conner, Aiden, Hailey, Kensie, Lucas, Tyler, Sadie, Annabelle, Evelynn, Madelynn, Rowan and Ensley, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial celebration will be held on Wednesday, August 17, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in West Bend. Visitation is from 9-10 a.m. with a service at 10 a.m.
Memorial gifts to Pilgrim Lutheran Church are appreciated. Please consider signing our electronic guest book at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.
