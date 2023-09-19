HARTFORD
Gloria J. Morris
Gloria J. Morris (nee Busch) Of Hartford found peace on Sunday, September 17, 2023, age 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Fred for 57 years. Loving mother of Shawn Morris and Shannon (Steve) Lemke. Proud grandma of Heather Morris, Dylan Lemke and Megan Lemke (Kyle McElhatton). Dear great-grandma of Kinsley Plonsky.
Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Sylvia (nee Nelsen) Busch and in-laws, Howard and Gertrude Morris and her sister Ena Busch (Ray Kroening). Also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 22, from 12:30 p.m., until time of Service at 2 p.m. at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, FAMILY CENTER, WEST NORTH CHAPEL, 13037 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Entombment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin.