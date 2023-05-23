WEST BEND
Gloria Jean Hawe Hilbelink
March 8, 1946 - May 20, 2023
Gloria Jean Hawe Hilbelink, 77, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, surrounded by family at the Cedar Community Cottages, West Bend. She was born March 8, 1946, the daughter of the late Thomas F. Hawe and Delores M. Hawe. Married to her husband Ralph Hilbelink for 53 years, they raised three wonderful children, and have nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Jeannie graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1964, then the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1968 with a degree in nursing. She loved her career as a nurse. Jeannie worked in the hospital setting, but most of her career was spent at Washington County Public Health in West Bend. She was the guardian angel for thousands of patients over her 30-plus-year career.
An enthusiast of many hobbies, Jeannie was an innovator who liked to keep herself busy with various crafts. She was an avid button collector who especially enjoyed searching for buttons and attending Button Society meetings around the country with Ralph. Their side business of creating jewelry, accessories, and hats was admired by all. Another activity she enjoyed was reading and having discussions at book club meetings with her husband and friends. One of her passions was feeding the birds outside her sunroom and growing flowers. Nature was much like her personality; serene and lovely.
Jeannie exuded generosity, love, kindness, and devotion. She was a second mother to many, and her grandchildren were her pride and joy! She was a shining light and radiated positivity when she shared her sparkling smile and calming presence. With a passion for music, her wonderful voice harmonized beautifully with her siblings and delighted all who listened. Traveling around the world brought her to extraordinary places like Italy, France, England, Jamaica, and Hawaii. Jeannie also loved to laugh and was perfectly silly with a sense of humor.
Jeannie is survived by her husband, Ralph Hilbelink; children, Stephanie (Paul) Stockhausen, Ryan (Julie) Hilbelink, Lori (John) Gorby; grandchildren Nina (Ryan) Robertson, Noelle and Abby Stockhausen; Ben, Anna, and Lauren Hilbelink; Kaylie, Lexi, and William Gorby; great-grandchild, Elena Robertson; eight siblings, Thomas J. Hawe, Dianne Hawe, Pearl Hawe, Mary (Russ) Melius, Laurie Hawe, Ann Hawe, Susan (Marc) Parent, and Lisa Cohan.
Preceding her in death were parents, Tom and Delores Hawe; sister Nancy Lewis; nephew, Ford Thomas Cohan; brothers-in-law Jan Lewis and Mike Steitz.
The Hilbelink family would like to thank the entire staff of the Cedar Community Cottages for their loving, compassionate care of Jeannie.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, June 2, 2023, 10:00-11:45 a.m. at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53090. A memorial service to celebrate Jeannie’s life will follow at 12:00. Private Interment at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.