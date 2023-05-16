TOWN OF ASHFORD
Gloria Theresa McCarty
Aug. 9, 1929 - May 12, 2023
Gloria Theresa McCarty, 93, formerly of the Town of Ashford, passed away peacefully Friday, May 12, 2023, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was born on August 9, 1929, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Bernard and Loretta (nee Liebl) Grohall. The family moved to West Allis when Gloria was 3 years old. She spent all her summers growing up with her Grandma Liebl at her cottage on Round (now Kettle Moraine) Lake. She graduated from West Allis Central High School in 1947 and met her future husband, John, at Lake Resort when on vacation in 1949. On October 20, 1951, Gloria was united in marriage to John F. “Bud” McCarty by Gloria’s uncle the Rev. Edward Grohall at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in West Allis. They moved to the family farm in 1955, a great adjustment for Gloria. She loved sewing, knitting (making many sweaters), gardening and swimming. Gloria was also an avid reader and an excellent cook and baker; the McCartys never had trouble hiring farmhands as they all greatly enjoyed Gloria’s meals.
Survivors include her children Thomas (Sharon), Kevin (Christel), Beth (Joseph) Stoffel, Amy (Randy) Geiger and John P., all of Campbellsport; her grandchildren Jennifer (Jim) Guell, Joshua (Elissa) Stoffel, Jeffrey Stoffel (Jenna), Ian (Jill) Stoffel, Laura Stoffel (Eric), Melissa McCarty, Nathan (Aimee) McCarty, Megan McCarty, Sarah (Justin) Hamilton, and Rebecca (Julio) Alonzo; many great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother Bernard Grohall; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John “Bud”; sister Bernice (Peter) Sparacino; brother Robert (Judy) Grohall; and sister-in-law Nancy Grohall.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 16, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport, and on Wednesday, May 17, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main Street, Campbellsport.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 17, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church. The Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to the Campbellsport Library.
The McCarty family extends a special thank-you to the nurses, CNAs, and staff of Kettle Moraine Gardens.
The Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family, with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfurnerals.com.