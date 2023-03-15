WEST BEND
Gordon G. Esselman
March 10, 1947 - March 12, 2023
Gordon Glen Esselman, age 76, of West Bend peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Cedar Communities Cottages in West Bend.
Gordy was born March 10, 1947 in West Bend to Irene (nee Thill) and Lawrence Esselman. He graduated West Bend High School Class of 1966. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1971.
Gordy always had a passion for adventure, travel and living his best life. He could be found skiing on the Rocky Mountains to cliff jumping in Mexico.
Gordy worked for the Boilermakers Union Local 107 for 43 years. He had a devotion for training and raising German shepherd dogs. He was a member of the United Schutzhund Clubs of America (U.S.A) since 1976. He also was the president of U.S.A from 1996-1998. He was the co-founder and president of O.G. Bierstadt Schutzhund Club. His love of dogs allowed him to travel across the United States and internationally, especially his yearly excursions to Germany.
Gordy is survived by his daughter, Laura (Esselman) Odenwald, son-in-law, Benjamin Odenwald, and granddaughter, Ivy; his brother Mel Esselman and sister-in-law Jane (Allen) Esselman; his brother Roger Esselman; his sister Marlene (Esselman) Yoost and brother-in-law Jim Yoost; his sister, Karen (Esselman) Van Roo, as well as his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Irene and Lawrence Esselman; and his brother-in-law Jim Van Roo.
A memorial service for Gordy will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027. Family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. with a service to follow.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit shimonfuneralhome.com.