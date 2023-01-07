WEST BEND
Gordon ‘Gordy’ E. Rosenthal
Jan. 11, 1945 — Jan.4, 2023
Gordon “Gordy” E. Rosenthal, 77, of West Bend found peace with the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
He was born on January 11, 1945, to the late Arnold and Dorothea (nee Pamperin) Rosenthal in West Bend. Gordy grew up on the farm. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1964. On May 22, 1965, he was united in marriage to Patricia Zingsheim.
Gordy worked for Regal Ware for 10 years and then worked for Langer Roofing in Milwaukee until he retired in 2006. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Gordy loved the outdoors, working his land, making wood, and tinkering in his workshop. His faith was the most important thing to him. Gordy especially enjoyed spending time with his family and all of his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Gordy leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Pat Rosenthal; three children, Scott (Cammie) Rosenthal, Mark Rosenthal, and Beth (Douglas Jr.) Janssen; five granddaughters, McKenzie Rosenthal, Sydney Rosenthal, Tami (Adam Brester) Dorzok, Tonya (Eric) Shaske, and Taylor (Shane) Jacklin; five great-grandchildren, Reese, Aaliyah, Nolan, Greyson, and Elliot; three sisters, Wilma Giese, Lois Dornacker, and Darlene (Conrad) Scheunemann; four brothers, Gerald “Jerry” Louise Rosenthal, Eugene (Charlotte) Rosenthal, David (Doris) Rosenthal, and Kenneth “Ken” (Doris) Rosenthal; three sisters-in-law, Gerri (Dick) Sabish, Kathy (Richard) Diels, and Janet Zingsheim; brother-in-law, Tony Bakes; special nephew Gene Pesch and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers- in-law, Gerald “Bimel” Giese, Raymond Dornacker, and Bill Zingsheim; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Bakes.
A visitation in remembrance of Gordy will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The visitation will continue on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 4930 Beaver Dam Road, West Bend.
Funeral service in remembrance of Gordy will be at the church on Friday at 1 p.m. with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter’s Church in Gordy’s name are appreciated by the family.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Gordy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.