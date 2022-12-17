HUBERTUS
Gordon R. Knutson
Gordon R. Knutson of Hubertus, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on December 13 at home. He was the beloved husband of Margie (Nowicki) for 16 years; loving dad of Michael (Ashley) and Jason (Kim); “Pa” of Joe (Sara Jane), Tony (Melissa), Tim (Jessica) and Peter (Sara) Nowicki; Grandpa and Pepa of Madison, Kristin, Abby, Mason, J.J., Kamden, Maverick, M.J., Emerson, Bryanna, Carter, Beckham, Nash and Maxx; brother of Douglas. He is further survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his previous wife Diane; parents; Ray and Ruth; sister, Marlene Gauthier, and brother Eugene Knutson.
Gordon loved God and was proud of his Norwegian heritage. He built a successful 48-year career at Ziegler/Stifel. He always put family first, yet found time to be involved in these various organizations, including but not limited to: president of the Milwaukee Bond Club, VP of the Richfield Lions Club, Richfield Parade Committee chairman, Boy Scouts leader, soccer coach, Richfield Historical Society, WCRW, a licensed pilot, season ticket holder (Packers/Bucks/Brewers) and of course his love of fishing.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1350 WI-175, Hubertus, WI 53033, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
Schmidt & Bartelt-A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.