RUBICON
Gregory James Lastovich
January 17, 1955 - July 11, 2023
Gregory James Lastovich, age 68 of Rubicon passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Aurora Hartford Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Greg was born January 17, 1955, in Hartford to Elizabeth J. (nee Henke) and Andrew S. Lastovich at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He attended St. John’s Elementary and Central Middle school where he would meet the love of his life, Susan A. Jochem. They were united in marriage February 10, 1973, at St. Killian’s Church. Greg worked for Broan Manufacturing in Hartford for 38 years, where he made many lifelong friendships. Greg had a great sense of humor. Though quiet, he was always able to surprise you. He was a great outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, creating many treasured memories for his children, nieces, and nephews. He also enjoyed sports and teaching his children how to play basketball and baseball. He had an uncanny gift to fix just about anything. Greg had a big heart and loved his family dearly.
Greg is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sue; loving children, Shawn (Michelle) Lastovich, Jessica (Larry) Chmielewski, Jennifer (Brian) Heus; 9 cherished grandchildren, Brandon (Taylore), Zachary (Jenny), Kayla (Ricky), Kyle (Lyndsay), Ashley (Devin), Jon (Star), Tyler, Hanna (Ethan), Madison (Austin); 1 cherished great-grandchild, Bryce (and 2 more on the way!); dear brother of Dennis, Virginia (Jerry), Rose, Tom (Dot), Mary, Marge (Steve), Jeff, Butch, Pam (Terry); and dear brother-in-law of Dickie (Linda), Jim (Chris) and Ann. He is further survived by loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Elizabeth; parents-in-law, Raymond Sr. and Bernice; brother, Andrew; and brothers-in-law, Raymond Jr., Peter Sr. and Bob.
A memorial service honoring Greg’s life will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.