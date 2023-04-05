WEST BEND
Gregory John Starr
Jan. 18, 1962 — March 29, 2023
Gregory John Starr, age 61 of West Bend entered his eternal resting place on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He was born January 18, 1962, in West Bend to Donald and Mary (nee Matenaer) Starr.
Greg graduated from West Bend East High School in 1980. He was united in marriage to Virginia Becker on October 10, 1987, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Together they had three children whom they dedicated their lives to. Greg cherished his family above all; he never missed an opportunity to brag about his children’s accomplishments or the arrival of a new grandchild.
At a young age, Greg demonstrated a drive for success and a passion for hard work. He started his career at Dicks Pizza as a bus boy and then moved to be the 2nd Assistant Manager at Piggly Wiggly for 13 years. Greg then transitioned to Jack’s Pizza where he excelled as a salesman and earned numerous awards recognizing his dedication and salesmanship. To all that knew Greg well he was known as “Pizza Boy”; a nickname he took pride in. He continued working in sales through Jack’s, Kraft, and Nestle for 25 years until his retirement in 2017.
Greg was a true sportsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trips to the family cottage in Wild Rose. He loved teaching his children how to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors as much as he did. He had numerous trophies, stories, and fond memories that he shared with family and friends from his various hunts; memories that will continued to be treasured by those that had the opportunity to share these experiences with him.
Greg is survived by his three children: April (William) Otten of Kewaskum, Ryan (Sarah) Starr of West Bend, Eric (Hunter) Starr of Kewaskum; five grandchildren: Brantley, Brynlee, Ashton, Colson, and Kilian. He is further survived by his spouse of 34 years, Virginia; and siblings Deborah (Daniel) Slottke, Peter (Teri) Starr, and Jennifer (Mark) Muckerheide.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mary Starr.
Greg’s family would like to express a special thankyou to all of his family and friends who supported him throughout his life journey; we find comfort knowing he is able to be at peace and encourage everyone to celebrate the good memories that you had with Greg.
A burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family and the website will be updated when further details are available. If you wish to leave a message of comfort and condolence in an online guest book, please visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com. For more information, call 262-338-2050.