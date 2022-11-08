WEST BEND
Guy Breger
June 5, 1956 - Oct. 28, 2022
Guy Breger, age 66 years, of West Bend passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 5, 1956, in Milwaukee to Kenneth & Jaqueline “Jackie” Breger (Bruder). He worked in manufacturing until his retirement from his maintenance role at Weasler Engineering in West Bend. Guy was united in marriage on February 19, 1988, to Joan Laleike at St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. He enjoyed telling jokes, collecting clocks and banks, fishing, home improvement projects, listening to music and spending time with family and friends watching the Green Bay Packers.
Those Guy leaves behind to cherish his memory include his mother, Jacqueline “Jackie” Breger; sisters, Joyce Melichar, Karen (Greg) Szalewski, and Gail Lemeke; brothers, Roy (Michele) Breger, Mark Breger, and Paul Breger; stepsons, Bret (Tina) Grover and Jason (Beatriz) Grover. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Guy was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Breger; father, Kenneth Breger; his brothers Don Breger and Alan (Tammy) Breger; and brother-in-law Ronald Melichar; and his dog and best friend, Max.
In lieu of a funeral service Guy’s caregivers, Forrest and Jamie Koenig, will be hosting a celebration of life event during the Packers game on November 17, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Great Outdoors Supper Club (8906 Forest View Rd., Kewaskum, WI) for those wishing to enjoy the game, share a story or good joke in Guy’s honor.
The family and caregivers would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Horizon Homecare and Kathy Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Guy’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.