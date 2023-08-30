HUBERTUS
H.G. “Bud” Jones
H.G. “Bud” Jones, 86, of Hubertus, WI passed away on Monday, August 21 after a stroke and a tragic fall backward down the stairs on August 14.
Beloved husband and best friend of Barb (nee Sura) for 53 years. Loving father to Dave (Bonnie) and Heidi (Chris) Chlupp. Wonderful grandpa to Daniel and Laura Jones and Sydney and Kennedy Chlupp. Beloved son to the late Harvey and Esther Jones of Oxford, WI and brother of the late Wilbur of Madison, WI.
Bud served in the USMC from 1957-1960. He retired from the Wisconsin Gas Co. in 2001, after 33 years of service. After retirement he worked part time at Envirotest Systems for 11 years. Everyone loved Bud and his goofy, fun-loving personality.
We miss you and will love you forever.
Per Bud’s wishes no formal services or celebration of life will be held. Donations in memory of Bud can be made to the MACC Fund or Make A Wish Foundation. Remembrances can be left at Phillip Funeral Homes website www.phillipfuneralhome.com.