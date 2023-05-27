CAMPBELLSPORT
Hanna Ingeborg
Feb. 27, 1941 – May 13, 2023
Hanna Ingeborg Bruenn (nee Doering), 82, of Campbellsport passed away on May 13, 2023, with her loving family at her side.
Hanna was born on February 27, 1941, in Quedlinburg, Germany, to Curt and Alice Doering. Hanna left Germany and moved to the U.S. at the age of 15 with her mother in 1956. She was united in marriage with Paul Hans Bruenn on August 17, 1963 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in West Bend.
She enjoyed German food, music, and regularly attended the various German cultural festivals of Wisconsin. Hanna also loved feeding her birds and any other wild woodland creature that happened to show up at the house. Hanna adored her great-granddaughter, Charlotte, who could always put a smile on her face. Hanna was the hostest with the mostest. She loved having people for meals and Kaffee and Kuchen.
Those Hanna leaves behind to cherish her memory include three children, Manfred Bruenn, Carolyn (Gary) Bonlender and Dean (Lorrie) Bruenn; five grandchildren, Timothy Bruenn, Jennifer Bruenn, Emily (Matt) Chojnacki, Dylan (Megan) Bonlender and Cade Bonlender; and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Carmelo, and Savion. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Hanna was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her daughter-in-law, Lynelle Selchert; and their beloved dog, Wuschel.
VISITATION: The family will greet relatives and friends at Peace United Church of Christ (343 1st St) in Kewaskum on Saturday, June 24, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for Hanna will be held at Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Eric Kirkegaard will officiate and private burial will take place afterward.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brooklyn and the rest of the staff at Serenity Villa for their outstanding compassion and care for Hanna.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Hanna’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.