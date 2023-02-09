Harlan E. Weisser
Harlan E. Weisser passed peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 79. He was born in Tripp, South Dakota, the son of the late Ernest and Hulda (nee Mehlhaff) Weisser. Harlan moved to the West Bend area in 1972, and worked for a few different places; however, he enjoyed working 3rd shift for many years at Truckers & Travelers so, he could spend his days taking care of things at home before he retired. On July 5, 1987, he married Gertrude M. (nee Weiss), and they shared 36 wonderful years together.
Harlan was a farmer at heart; he loved working with his animals, cutting hay and grass on their hobby farm where he raised sheep for 30 years, loved his dogs, and planted an abundant amount of evergreen trees. Harlan was a longtime member of the Kewaskum House of Prayer Church.
Harlan is survived by his wife, Trudi Weisser; children Brenda Kirchner, Christa (David) Kott, Pam Weisser, Michael (Julie) Rubelowski, Harlan D. (Carrie) Weisser, Bruce Weisser, and Lisa (Todd) Hanke; grandchildren Alex, Haylee, Lindsey, Blake, Morgan, Sara, Allen, Alyssa, and Joseph; one great-grandchild; and his sister Patricia (Dave) Pape. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Harlan was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until the 1:00 p.m. memorial service at the Kewaskum House of Prayer, 100 Clinton St., Kewaskum. The burial was held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Kathy Hospice or to the church would be appreciated.
A special thank-you to the Kathy Hospice staff, the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Froedtert Hospital West Bend, and The Pavilion staff in Slinger for their lifesaving measures.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.