WEST BEND
Harold D. Halberg
Sept. 24, 1942 - March 14, 2023
Harold D. Halberg (80) of West Bend, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on March 14, 2023, after a long, brave battle with cancer. Harold, fondly known as “Butch,” was born to Harold and Marcella Halberg on September 24, 1942, in Glidden, Wisconsin.
He was a successful businessman and founder of Halberg Realty where he managed several large commercial properties. Harold fought his battle against cancer for 14 long years. Despite spending much of that time in and out of the hospital, he still found time to enjoy the little things in life. His faith and love of family helped him find the beauty in each day. He loved being outdoors and taking walks in the woods. He was always working with his hands - there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. But he most enjoyed any time spent with his family.
Greeting him in heaven are his parents who have been patiently waiting for him. Papa - the grandfather clock stopped ticking when your dad left for heaven. Now that you're together, time with them starts again. Your sisters, Marie and Linda, have also been waiting for you. No doubt you are back to relentlessly teasing them. (You better duck, though, Dad, Aunt Linda has a mean throw!) Your in-laws, William and Nora Gresbach, have missed your sarcastic sense of humor, and we’re sure Nora greeted you with her usual slip of the tongue for “Butch.” Your best friend Vern has also been waiting so that the two of you can get back to your old shenanigans. We’re sure your cousin Erv is right there ready to partner with you in more crazy antics - like riding pigs. Your beloved (and fat - oops, we mean “big-boned” dog), Patches, probably greeted you with abundant affection.
Left inspired but broken-hearted are those who loved you the most. Your best friend, soulmate, and the woman who you said deserved more flowers than you could ever give her, your wife of 60 years, Margaret will miss her daily partner in crime. Along with Margaret, your six children Dawn Rosewitz, Gina Gahnz (Dixon), Robin Inman (Stephen), Tracey Dricken (Mike), Steve Halberg (Jennifer), and Nicole Williams will miss the playful twinkle in your eyes when you were being mischievous. The people who fondly called him Papa and loved him deeply are his grandchildren: Mike Rosewitz (Kayla), Anna Rosewitz, Sydney Gahnz, Lara Gahnz, Will Gahnz, Cailin Inman, Ciara Dricken, Amber Dricken, Sommer Dricken, Ethan Dricken, Megan Steinhardt (Hayden), Joseph Halberg, Emily Halberg, Jae Williams, Lexi Williams, and Lainy Williams. Of course, we couldn’t forget your favorite: your dog Toby. Your grandchildren will miss fishing for minnows with you, picking milkweed, making us chocolate malts, the monster-sized Easter egg hunts you set up in the woods, the enchanted forest of Christmas lights that you created each year. They’ll miss how you pulled them behind the 4-wheeler in the wagon that you custom-made just for them. You will forever be their fun-loving Papa who always put them first.
Come celebrate his life with us on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Visitation will be held at St. Anthony the Hermit Catholic Church, N74-W13604 Appleton Ave., from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society in his name. A private burial at St. Anthony Church Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Just as Papa wrapped his arms around us, we know the Lord wrapped his arms around him when he welcomed Papa into heaven.
